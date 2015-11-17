BRUSSELS Nov 17 Belgian proton therapy group IBA said on Tuesday its revenue grew by 25 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 188.9 million euros ($201.44 mln) and reported a 305-million-euro orders backlog, up 72 percent in annual terms.

The company, which offers innovative solutions for cancer treatment, also upheld its full-year guidance of 2015 revenue growth at 15-20 percent. ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)