BRIEF-Achaogen files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qjkLfO) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Nov 17 Belgian proton therapy group IBA said on Tuesday its revenue grew by 25 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 188.9 million euros ($201.44 mln) and reported a 305-million-euro orders backlog, up 72 percent in annual terms.
The company, which offers innovative solutions for cancer treatment, also upheld its full-year guidance of 2015 revenue growth at 15-20 percent. ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pXTPB3) Further company coverage: