BRUSSELS Feb 17 Belgium's IBA, which
makes proton therapy equipment for cancer treatment, said on
Wednesday it expected revenue to grow by more than previously
forecast, after a year in which its order book expanded by about
a third.
IBA said it expected revenue to grow by more than 20 percent
in 2016, having said in November it saw growth of more than 10
percent.
Proton therapy is becoming a more popular option for cancer
treatment as it is more precise than conventional radio therapy,
making it possible to target hard-to-reach tumours without
damaging surrounding tissue.
IBA said it had a record order intake for its equipment in
2015, taking its order book to 330 million euros ($368 million),
up 30 percent from 2014.
It added that its orders for service and maintenance
contracts would add 575 million euros of revenue over the next
10 to 15 years, an increase of 23 percent compared with the end
of 2014.
IBA said it expected revenue of around 270 million euros for
2015 with a more than 20 percent increase in operating profit.
It will announce its full 2015 results at the end of March.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Holmes)