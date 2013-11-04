Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
BRUSSELS Nov 4 Belgian cancer therapy company IBA said it had signed a deal worth between $16 and $20 million with U.S. company Zevacor Molecular for the installation of one of its Cyclone 70 systems.
The Cyclone 70 system, which will be operational in the second half of 2016, will produce isotopes used in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases and other critical illnesses, IBA said on Monday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year