BRUSSELS Nov 4 Belgian cancer therapy company IBA said it had signed a deal worth between $16 and $20 million with U.S. company Zevacor Molecular for the installation of one of its Cyclone 70 systems.

The Cyclone 70 system, which will be operational in the second half of 2016, will produce isotopes used in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases and other critical illnesses, IBA said on Monday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)