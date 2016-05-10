Hewlett Packard Enterprise reveals powerful computer prototype
May 16 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Tuesday unveiled a new computer prototype that it said could handle more data than any similar system in the world.
May 10 IBASE Technology :
* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.28 per share to shareholders for 2015
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$2.22 per share
* To use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.38 for every one share
Source text in Chinese:985.so/yE4x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Tuesday unveiled a new computer prototype that it said could handle more data than any similar system in the world.
* Rimini Street, Inc. and GP Investments Acquisition Corp. announce signing of definitive merger agreement