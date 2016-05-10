May 10 IBASE Technology :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.28 per share to shareholders for 2015

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$2.22 per share

* To use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.38 for every one share

Source text in Chinese:985.so/yE4x

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)