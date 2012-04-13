(COrrects spelling of Iberdrola in headline)
* Ruling allows ACS to vote in accordance with 19 pct stake
* Iberdrola to request ruling annulment within 20 days
* ACS still has no Iberdrola board seat
By Carlos Ruano and Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, April 13 Spanish power utility Iberdrola
vowed to keep up its battle to prevent unwanted
shareholder ACS exerting more power in the company
despite losing a court case.
In a decision released on Friday, Spain's Supreme Court
rejected Iberdrola's challenge to a new law scrapping a
company's power to restrict individual shareholder voting rights
to 10 percent.
Building group ACS, which owns 18.55 percent of Iberdrola,
should now be able to vote in accordance with its full stake.
"This is good news for ACS, although it still doesn't
guarantee them a seat on Iberdrola's board, and Iberdrola is
clearly keeping up the fight," said an equities analyst for an
international brokerage in Spain who asked not to be named.
ACS, headed by Real Madrid soccer club President Florentino
Perez, has spent nearly three years trying to get more control
over Iberdrola as it tries to diversify away from Spain's ailing
construction industry.
Perez has said he wants 30 percent of Iberdrola, but his
moves have met with opposition from Iberdrola, which has
resisted its stakebuilding attempts and taken the matter to
court on various grounds.
Aside from limiting ACS's voting rights, Iberdrola has kept
ACS from joining its board, arguing that conflicts of interest
between the two companies in areas like energy make it a
competitor.
Its claim was recently upheld by a court in Vizcaya,
northern Spain.
That may change if ACS continues to sell off its energy
assets and can convince the court it is not a direct competitor.
Shares in both companies were little changed by Friday's
ruling, which traders said was widely expected. Iberdrola was
off 1.7 percent at 3.83 euros and ACS lost 1.9 percent to 17.21
euros, in line with a 2 percent fall on Spain's main index
.
THE BATTLE CONTINUES
Iberdrola said it plans to ask the Supreme Court to annul
the ruling, a procedure that would allow the company to appeal
to the Constitutional Court of Spain.
"Within the 20-day calendar Iberdrola will present a
petition to annul the ruling," a spokesman for the utility said
on Friday.
Legal sources said the Supreme Court rules against annulment
requests in 99 percent of cases but that the procedure is
necessary in order to appeal to the Constitutional Court.
ACS's power to vote at Iberdrola's next shareholders'
meeting could tip certain issues to its favour, although so far
the utility has enjoyed strong support from its other
shareholders.
After ACS the next biggest shareholder is Qatar Holding, the
direct investment arm of the Qatar Investment Authority with
8.45 percent of Iberdrola, followed by banking group BFA with
5.35 percent and Basque savings bank BBK with 5.3 percent.
Iberdrola, which is also waiting for the government to
reveal a new energy sector policy to address a 24 billion euro
power tariff deficit, has yet to announce the date of its annual
shareholders' meeting.
The Supreme Court's ruling on Friday will also affect other
companies that had limited shareholders' voting rights to 10
percent such as Telefonica and Repsol.
