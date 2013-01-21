(Adds final auction details)
MADRID Jan 21 Spain's Iberdrola sold 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) of a new eight-year benchmark bond
on Monday in a fresh push to raise funds and clean up its debt
portfolio.
Iberdrola, which is also selling assets as part of a drive
to cut net debt to 26 billion euros by 2014, joins the likes of
fellow Spanish companies Telefonica and Repsol
in working to preserve their investment-grade credit ratings.
The country's largest companies and banks are taking
advantage of a start-of-the-year drop in risk premiums of
struggling euro zone economies to issue paper after spending
much of 2012 shut out of nervous markets.
The bond, which matures in February 2021, was priced at 205
basis points over mid-swaps, a reference for fixed-income
investors.
That yield is more than 1.5 percentage points below what the
government is paying for sovereign debt of a similar maturity.
Iberdrola's debt rating is one or two notches above that of the
sovereign, which both Moody's and Standard & Poor's rate one
notch above junk.
Iberdrola mandated BBVA, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC, ING and Lloyds to handle the issue on Monday.
The utility also offered to buy back as much as 500 million
euros in four bonds, with an acceptance date and pricing
expected Jan. 29, Thomson Reuters IFR said earlier on Monday.
($1 = 0.7524 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David
Goodman and Helen Massy-Beresford)