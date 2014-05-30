BRIEF-CCA Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
MADRID May 30 Spanish power company Iberdrola said on Friday it had signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement with Cheniere Energy Inc worth $5.6 billion.
LNG deliveries are due to begin in 2019, Iberdrola said in a statement, allowing the company to fulfill its long-term fuel needs for gas generation plants in Spain and Britain, where it is also a major operator. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.