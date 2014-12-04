MADRID Dec 4 Iberdrola Ingenieria, an arm of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has been awarded a contract to build a gas-powered combined cycle plant in the United States with an installed capacity of 674 megawatts, Iberdrola said on Thursday.

The contract, granted by Footprint Power, will replace a 63 year-old coal-powered plant in Salem, Massachusetts, the Spanish company said in a statement.

No financial details were reported.

The Iberdrola affiliate will design, construct and start up the plant, it said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Mark Potter)