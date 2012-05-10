UPDATE 1-China's easing factory gate prices hint at broader economic slowdown
* China May PPI +5.5 pct y/y (poll +5.7 pct), slows for 3rd month
MADRID May 10 The chairman of Spanish power firm Iberdrola tipped its gas business as a potential candidate for disposal on Thursday as the company studies asset sales to reduce debt.
"The gas business is not strategic and if a good offer comes along we'll sell," Chairman Ignacio Galan said on a conference call after quarterly results.
Iberdrola has said it will sell assets and contain investments as it aims to bring its net debt below 30 billion euros ($39 billion) in 2012. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)
* China May PPI +5.5 pct y/y (poll +5.7 pct), slows for 3rd month
TOKYO, June 9 Smoke was detected in the cockpit of a Korean Air Lines flight on Friday as it approached Fukuoka airport in southern Japan, but there was no fire reported and no injuries among the passengers, civil aviation and transport officials said.