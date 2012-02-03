(Repeats to add currency in headline)

WARSAW Nov 22 Spain's Iberdrola has placed the best offer to build a Polish power plant for 1.6 billion zlotys ($503.5 million) for state-controlled utility Tauron and gas delivery group PGNiG, the two partners said in a statement on Friday.

Other bidding groups led by Polimex-Mostostal, Abener and PBG may still appeal the decision. ($1 = 3.1787 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)