* Cuts profit target amid weak demand, rising costs
* 2011 net, core profit slightly below forecasts
* Shares down 3.2 percent
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Feb 23 Spain's largest power firm
Iberdrola warned on profits on Thursday after a weak
set of 2011 results that showed demand falling in core markets
while consumption remained stifled in fragile economies.
Iberdrola has been expanding in semi-regulated sectors like
wind power, where it is a world leader, as well as in the
growing business of power networks to compensate for falls in
its traditional energy business.
But strength in fast-growing Brazil and other regulated
markets was not enough to offset a weak fourth quarter for UK
generation and a disappointing renewables performance in Spain
and the United States due to rising costs.
In this landscape, Iberdrola cut its 2010-2012 recurrent net
profit target to under 5 percent growth and its EBITDA growth
target to about 5 percent, compared with previous guidance of
5-9 percent average annual growth in both measures.
"We suspect there is a big element of conservatism and
clean-up in these numbers, but still underlying figures are
weak," JP Morgan said in a note to clients.
Shares, which have fallen 3.6 percent so far this year, were
down 3.2 percent at 4.518 euros by 1030 GMT, underperforming a
1.1 percent decline on Spain's blue chip index, with
analysts saying they do not rule out broker downgrades.
Net profit at Iberdrola fell 2.3 percent in the full-year to
December to 2.8 billion euros ($3.7 billion), hit by weak demand
and higher commodity prices, and slightly below forecasts for
2.89 billion euros from a poll of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) at the group, whose main shareholder is
Spanish builder ACS with 19 percent, rose 1.6 percent
to 7.65 billion euros, compared with forecasts for 7.69 billion.
Analysts said many investors were also avoiding the stock
until the country's new government spells out plans to eliminate
Spanish utilities' 24 billion euro tariff deficit.
Meanwhile, British utility Centrica reported a small
increase in full-year profit as higher commodity prices and mild
weather offset gains in its upstream oil and gas business.