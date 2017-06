(Repeats with no change to text)

MADRID May 9 Spanish power group Iberdrola said on Wednesday it had signed two credit lines worth a total of 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion), extendable to 1.2 billion euros at the group's request.

The lines included a 3-year loan for 536 million euros and 5-year revolving credit worth 464 million euros, Iberdrola said. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day)