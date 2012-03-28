By Andrés González
| MADRID, March 28
MADRID, March 28 Spanish power firm Iberdrola
is searching for a new chief executive, sources said,
splitting the dual role currently held by its chairman to meet a
pledge to investment fund owners and gain their support against
main shareholder ACS.
Iberdrola wants to make good on its promise to investment
funds, who requested the executive split in 2010, before an
upcoming shareholders' meeting during which ACS may be able to
vote for the first time since it built a 19 percent stake.
So far, Iberdrola has denied ACS any voting power, arguing
that it is a competitor in the energy sector, a claim that has
been upheld by Spanish courts.
But an upcoming Supreme Court ruling on voter rights may
make it easier for ACS to argue for a say on the board.
To shore up his defence, Chairman Ignacio Galan needs the
support of small shareholders that make up about 60 percent of
the company's capital. Individually their stakes are too small
to make any difference on Iberdrola's strategy, but grouping
them together could give Galan more weight.
The new chief executive role will be a symbolic, internal
hire and would likely leave control of the world's fifth largest
energy utility to the powerful Galan, three sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Iberdrola declined to comment.
The two candidates for the role are financial director Jose
Sainz Armada and director of corporate resources Fernando
Becker, a favourite because of his close ties with the ruling
centre-right People's Party, the source said.
After ACS the next biggest shareholder is Qatar Holding, the
direct investment arm of the Qatar Investment Authority with
8.45 percent of Iberdrola, followed by banking group BFA with
5.35 percent and Basque savings bank BBK with 5.3 percent.
The remaining 60 percent is held by a long list of sovereign
or investment funds, including the Norwegian government and
Blackrock.
In the past Iberdrola has not had a problem garnering
support from its other shareholders to approve proposals often
opposed by ACS.
But at the next shareholders' meeting, which one source said
was likely to be heated, Galan will have to defend the company's
weak share performance. Its stock is down more than 10 percent
so far this year after falling 16 percent in 2011.
(Writing By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)