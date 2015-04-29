* Posts 8.8 pct rise in Q1 core profit

* Analysts welcome higher exposure to regulated business

* Company plans further international expansion

* Shares up 1.2 percent (Adds detail, analyst, shares)

By Julien Toyer and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, April 29 Iberdrola beat analysts' forecasts with an 8.8 percent rise in first-quarter core profit as the Spanish utility's international network and renewable energy businesses offset weakness in its home market.

A leader in wind turbines, Iberdrola has been hit hard by Europe's economic crisis and by regulations in Spain, where new power taxes and cutbacks in renewables have dented profits.

The Bilbao-based company, however, is now more upbeat for 2015 and has flagged that it will put forward a new strategic plan early next year to reflect expected acceleration of core profit growth and renewed international expansion.

Iberdrola owns British utility ScottishPower, U.S. company Energy East and has strong Brazilian and Mexican businesses. It announced in February that it would acquire UIL Holdings Corp (UIL) for about $3 billion to further its expansion in the United States and has said it plans to merge UIL and Energy East to form a listed Iberdrola USA.

Shares in the company rose 1.2 percent to 6.19 euros in morning trade, with analysts welcoming the growth of regulated activities in the group's earnings, its improved financial health and a generous payout.

About 70 percent of its 2.14 billion euros ($2.35 billion) of core profit came from regulated business.

"Its business profile, increasingly more focused on regulated activities, will make its earnings more predictable and provide stable cashflow generation," Mirabaud analysts said in a note to clients.

"We believe Iberdrola will be able to face 2015 with favourable arguments in its businesses, low risk profile and a good dividend yield."

The company, which has pledged to pay a 0.27 euro dividend this year -- a 4.8 percent dividend yield, according to analysts' estimates -- also stabilised its financial position after years of debt-cutting.

Net debt, though up by 686 million euros to 26.3 billion euros in the quarter, remained on course to meet a 2016 objective of less than 25 billion euros.

Net profit was lifted by a weaker euro and accounting rule changes to 841 million euros but was down 0.7 percent on the same period last year, which had benefited from the sale of a stake in Portugal's EDP. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)