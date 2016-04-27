* EBITDA falls 6 pct in Q1 to 2 bln euros
* Spain, Britain and Mexico units struggle
* Offsets solid growth in U.S.
(Adds details, background)
By Julien Toyer and Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID, April 27 Spanish utility Iberdrola
posted a 6 percent drop in first-quarter core profit to
2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), hit by declines in Spain,
Britain and Mexico that more than offset growth in the United
States.
Europe's second-biggest power company by market value said
net profit rose 3.3 percent to 869 million euros, however,
boosted by lower financial costs and better hedging against the
loss of value of some of its key markets' currencies.
The Bilbao-based company, which is pressing ahead with its
international expansion with investments in the United States,
Britain, Brazil and Mexico, is targeting a growth rate in core
earnings - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) - of 6 percent over the next five years.
It also hopes to grow its dividend by the same amount, a key
part of its new strategy as the company gets more exposed to
regulated businesses which now accounts for around three quarter
of its profits.
Although political uncertainty in its two biggest markets
Spain, which will go to the polls again in June in a re-run of a
December inconclusive election, and Britain, which will hold a
referendum on its membership to the European Union, is a worry,
Iberdrola reiterated those objectives on Wednesday.
It also confirmed its intention to pay a dividend of at
least 0.28 euro per share against 2015 earnings.
For now, however, EBITDA at the regulated business was down
8 percent in Britain, 0.6 percent in Spain and 28.9 percent in
Brazil while the power retail business remained pressured in
Spain (-10.2 percent) and Mexico (-9.8 percent) and far
outweighed the positive impact of U.S. unit Avangrid.
In the United States, where Iberdrola completed a $3 billion
takeover of U.S.-based UIL Holding last year, profits grew 24
percent to 212 million euros.
Shares in Iberdrola were down 0.57 percent to 6.14 euros at
0730 GMT.
($1 = 0.8853 euros)
(Editing by Paul Day and Mark Potter)