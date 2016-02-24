* Will increase gross dividend to 0.28 euros per share

* Will focus investment on US and UK in its new five year plan

* To invest 24 bln eur in 4 yrs mostly in networks and renewables

* Says waiting for final terms from Gamesa-Siemens planned merger

* Core profit up 5 percent at 7.3 billion euros (Recasts with growth target, adds detail on dividend, investments)

By Angus Berwick and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, Feb 24 Spanish utility Iberdrola said on Wednesday it would target a growth rate in core earnings of 6 percent over the next five years and would increase its dividend in line with that trend as it continues to expand internationally.

Europe's biggest power company by market value said it would target investment in the United States and Britain as part of a new strategic plan, at the same time as its rivals in the energy business limit their expansion objectives.

The company also said it aimed to invest 24 billion euros ($26 billion) between 2016 and 2020, mostly in networks and renewable energies.

As Iberdrola gets more exposed to its regulated business, chiefly made up of its renewable energy and grids sectors and which account for 75 percent of core profit, its dividend becomes a more important part of its strategy to please investors.

The company said it would increase its gross dividend by 4 percent to 0.28 euros per share.

Chief Financial Officer Jose Sainz Armada said dividend policy would grow in line with results, with a payout of between 65 and 75 percent. The group expects average annual core profit and net profit growth of 6 percent for the next five years.

Sainz Armada also said the company was waiting to receive final terms from Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa, in which Iberdrola has a 20 percent stake, regarding its planned merger with Germany's Siemens.

The Bilbao-based company, which completed a $3 billion takeover of U.S.-based UIL Holding last year, already owns fellow U.S. company Energy East and British utility ScottishPower. It is also growing its business in Brazil and Mexico.

Iberdrola posted core earnings or EBITDA of 7.3 billion euros ($8 billion), almost 5 percent above a year earlier but slightly missing analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Editing by Julien Toyer and David Holmes)