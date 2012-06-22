BILBAO, Spain, June 22 The chairman of Spanish power firm Iberdrola said on Friday the company would not rule out buying back shares from stakeholders including bailed out bank Bankia and infrastructure firm ACS .

"At a certain point in time...we would see it as being in the interests of all shareholders, and not just to save one," said Ignacio Sanchez Galan, when asked at the firm's annual shareholders' meeting whether Iberdrola would buy up share capital to support its share price.

The company's share price has fallen 26 percent so far this year, with its shares trading at 3.6 euros ($4.54) on Friday.

Iberdrola, which owns only 0.9 percent of its own shares, could buy up to 9.1 percent of total share capital following ACS' sale of a 3.7 percent stake and a possible sale by nationalised Bankia, which will be expected to trim its portfolio. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Tracy Rucinskki)