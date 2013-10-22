* Iberdrola gets 76 pct of core earnings from grids, wind
* Focus on regulated assets a plus in weak energy markets
* 80-85 pct of investment to go to UK, U.S., Brazil, Mexico
* Shares outperform peers, but Spanish reforms are a threat
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Oct 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola
is sharpening its focus on power grids and wind energy abroad to
compensate for local regulatory headwinds that threaten profit
growth next year.
Iberdrola, a world leader in wind turbines, gets three
quarters of its earnings from low-yielding government-regulated
assets since buying Scottish Power and U.S. Energy East in
2007-2008 before the euro zone crisis began.
Those two purchases made Iberdrola, Europe's fifth-biggest
utility by market value, look like the tortoise of the sector at
a time when European peers were selling off their grids, seen as
low-return assets, to focus on power generation and retail.
But a prolonged recession and a renewable energy boom have
pushed wholesale power prices down to about half the level of
2008, hammering the profits of utilities like Germany's E.ON
and France's GDF Suez.
With the industry also up in arms over unexpected policy
shifts in Europe, such as Germany's decision to phase out
nuclear power, Iberdrola's bet on power grids in Britain, the
United States, Brazil and Mexico is starting to look clever.
Rebasing Iberdrola's share price to 100 in mid-2008, when
electricity prices set record highs, it now trades around 65.
Not great, until you compare it with the broader European
utilities index at 48 and E.ON at just 33.
"The paradox is that utilities in peripheral southern
Europe, because of their focus on regulated grid assets, have a
lower business risk than utilities in core Europe," said
Madrid-based Kepler Cheuvreux utilities analyst Jose Porta.
With little prospect of a rapid economic recovery in Europe,
Iberdrola is sticking with the focus on power grids overseas.
"This is our core business now. We have much more
transmission and distribution than power generation. We are more
like National Grid than like E.ON," Chairman and CEO
Ignacio Galan told Reuters in an interview, referring to
Britain's electricity network operator.
"Eighty to 85 percent of our investment is going to the
United States, Britain, Brazil and Mexico. That is where we get
the most growth, most predictability and stable regulation."
FOCUS ON GRIDS
Power networks are projected to take up the bulk of
Iberdrola's planned 10.5 billion euros of investments in
2012-2014, with 3.6 billion in distribution and 1.84 billion in
high-voltage transmission. Forty percent of the network
investments will go to Britain and 25 percent to the United
States, where analysts say cash flows are relatively safe.
"Investing in grids with a stable regulation gives
visibility on the utility's cash flows, making the company more
attractive for investors," said Jose Martin-Vivas, an analyst at
Mirabaud Securities in Madrid.
Iberdrola, which publishes nine-month results on Wednesday,
plans to invest up to 10 billion euros in UK networks over the
next decade. Its flagship project - together with National Grid
- is a 1 billion pound subsea cable between Scotland and North
Wales, the largest of its kind in the UK.
In the United States, where it owns 25,000 miles of
distribution lines and 2,700 miles of high-voltage transmission
lines in Maine and New York state, Iberdrola is halfway through
a $1.4 billion grid upgrade.
"We have more than doubled our investment there, and this
will increase because of the need for more electrification in
those states," said Galan, a former telecoms CEO who joined
Iberdrola as CEO in 2001.
At the end of June, 76 percent of Iberdrola's core earnings
came from its regulated energy business, with 48 percent from
networks, 23 percent from renewables and 5 percent from its
regulated generation business in Mexico.
RISKS IN SPAIN
But if a focus on regulated assets shields a utility from
the economic cycle, one major risk remains: the regulator.
In Spain and Brazil, two core markets for Iberdrola,
regulatory changes are set to be the main challenge for 2014.
In Brazil - where Iberdrola owns power distributor Elektro
and has a stake in Neoenergia - President Dilma Rousseff is
looking to cut power rates again, a year after a forced tariff
reduction.
The biggest regulatory threat comes from Iberdrola's home
market. In July, Spain announced an energy reform aimed at
eliminating a power tariff deficit built up over years of
setting regulated prices below the cost of production. The
reform includes cuts to both subsidies and payments on renewable
energy and distribution assets - Iberdrola's key businesses.
Iberdrola has indicated a 170 million euro pretax impact in
2013 and 260 million in 2014 from the measures, and Credit
Suisse sees a further 100 million hit from a cut in remuneration
for wind power, putting at risk the firm's 2014 targets.
Analysts say deep cuts to payments for wind power could also
push the company to reduce its dividend policy.
Iberdrola, which has around 29 billion euros of debt after
its expansion, is delaying a 2014 strategic review until early
year, once the government gives details of the new energy law.
Credit rating agencies too are watching the reform closely.
Fitch - which rates Iberdrola BBB+ - put several Spanish
utilities sector on rating watch negative in July, which means
there is a high likelihood ratings will be downgraded in the
coming six months should new regulations impact credit metrics.
"New Spanish legislation on renewables is a major regulatory
risk for Iberdrola, and its rating will depend on how that
legislation is implemented," said Francesca Fraulo, southern
European utilities specialist at Fitch Ratings in Milan.