* Parent IAG wants to cut 4,500 jobs
* Targets 300 mln euro op profit in 2015
* Foresees 300 mln euro loss this year
By Robert Hetz
MADRID, Nov 20 Spain's flagship airline Iberia
, battling low-cost rivals, high-speed trains and deep
recession at home, said on Tuesday it needed to cut labour costs
by a third to become competitive.
Owner International Airlines Group announced
earlier this month it would slash 4,500 jobs at Iberia, almost a
quarter of its workforce.
"Our labour costs are around 1.3 billion euros ($1.7
billion) per year and they have to come down by around 450
million euros," said Chief Executive Officer Rafael Sanchez
Lozano.
Iberia aims to achieve operating profit of 300 million euros
in 2015, Sanchez said, and will likely report a loss of around
300 million euros in 2012.
IAG, which was formed by the 2011 merger of British Airways
and Iberia, said earlier this month it hoped a restructuring
plan for the Spanish airline would improve profit by at least
600 million euros in the next three years.
In addition to job cuts, IAG said it would cut network
capacity by 15 percent in 2013, focusing on profitable routes
and downsizing its fleet by 25 aircraft.