* Iberia offers 30 percent fewer job cuts, other concessions
* Unions say fresh offer is still far from its demands
* Airline had set a Jan. 31 deadline for union support
MADRID, Jan 31 Workers at Spanish airline Iberia
said they would strike after rejecting a fresh proposal by
management on job and salary cuts hours before a deadline for
agreement.
Iberia, part of the International Airlines Group,
and unions were in talks over the loss-making airline's plans to
axe up to 4,500 jobs and cut salaries in what it has called a
"fight for survival".
In a revised proposal, Iberia said it offered 3,147 job
cuts, 30 percent fewer than in the original plan, lower wage
reductions and capacity cuts of 10 percent for this year rather
than an initial plan for 15 percent.
The six unions that represent Iberia's ground and cabin
crews rejected the plan in a joint statement on Thursday,
calling it far from the terms that had been agreed during weeks
of talks with management.
The unions did not say when they would go on strike.
The airline had set a Jan. 31 deadline to reach a
restructuring deal with the unions and has threatened unilateral
cuts if unions failed to support the plan.
Iberia posted a 262 million euro operating loss in the nine
months to September and analysts say it has little choice but to
address structural costs to stop bleeding cash.
Iberia's domestic and European business has suffered from
rising competition from low-cost airlines and high-speed trains,
as well as falling consumer demand in its recession-hit home
market of Spain, where one in four workers is unemployed.
Unions recognise a tough operating environment but disagree
with the airline's plans so far to revive its business.
At the root of discontent has been Iberia's low-cost carrier
Iberia Express, meant to compete with budget rivals like Ryanair
Holdings Plc and EasyJet Plc.
Iberia has suffered periodic strikes since it announced the
creation of Iberia Express and has estimated about 1 million
euros of losses for every day that its crew walks off the job.