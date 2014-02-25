MADRID Feb 25 Spanish airline Iberia, part of
International Airlines Group, said on Tuesday it had
reached an initial agreement with its cabin crew over measures
to improve productivity, a key step to ensuring its viability.
Iberia has lost business to low-cost rivals and has been
negotiating new labour conditions with its unions since the end
of last year. It signed a deal with its pilots on Feb. 13 and is
still in talks with ground crew.
The company, with a history of cabin crew strikes over wages
and staff numbers, said the measures include linking salary
rises to group profitability from 2015, similar to an accord
reached with pilots earlier this month.
"(The preliminary agreement) is a fundamental step to
building the new Iberia, reducing its cost structure and
establishing the cornerstones for profitable development,"
Iberia Chairman Luis Gallego said in an e-mailed statement.
In November, IAG raised its 2015 operating profit goal to
1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) from 1.6 billion, citing
savings from integrating budget carrier Vueling, improved
margins at BA and a recovery at Iberia.
Shares in IAG, which is due to present fourth-quarter
results on Friday, were trading 0.7 percent higher in Madrid by
1120 GMT, in line with the Spanish blue-chip index.