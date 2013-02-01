MADRID/LONDON Feb 1 Workers at Spanish flag
carrier Iberia will hold five straight days of strike action in
the second half of February after failing to come to an
agreement with management over job cuts, a labour union
spokesman said on Friday.
"It will be at least five consecutive days ... the date
hasn't been set yet (but) it will be in the second half of
February," the spokesman said.
Unions representing Iberia's ground and cabin crews rejected
a fresh proposal by management on job and salary cuts on
Thursday and said they planned to strike.
Willie Walsh, chief executive of loss-making Iberia's parent
International Airlines Group - which also includes the
British Airways brand - said he was disappointed no agreement
had been reached and the airline would press ahead with a
planned rationalisation.
"Iberia is ready and willing to negotiate with the trade
unions," he said. "We are determined .. to implement the
necessary changes to secure the future survival and viability of
Iberia".
The company said in light of the failure to reach agreement,
it would press ahead with its previously stated plan to reduce
capacity by 15 percent this year, by focusing on profitable
routes and reducing its fleet by 25 aircraft, rather than the 10
percent it had put forward in negotiations.
The group will also implement alternative plans to return
Iberia to break-even, in terms of operating cash flow, by the
second half of this year and restore it to an "acceptable" level
of profitability by 2015.
Unions rejected IAG's offer to reduce job cuts at the
Spanish airline by 30 percent to 3,147 and lower wage
reductions.
Iberia, which has suffered periodic strikes since it
announced the creation of budget arm Iberia express, has
estimated it loses 1 million euros ($1.4 million) for every day
crew strike.