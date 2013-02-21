MADRID Feb 21 Spanish airline Iberia
and labour unions have agreed to bring in an independent
mediator to facilitate talks in a dispute over job cuts, Public
Works Minister Ana Pastor said on Thursday.
The government is concerned about the impact of Iberia's
plans to cut more than 3,800 jobs on the country's record-high
unemployment rate, as well as about the negative image that
strikes are creating for the crisis-hit popular tourist
destination.
Iberia's planes were grounded on Thursday during the first
of three week-long strikes planned for February and March to
protest the airline's plan to slash jobs and wages.
On Monday, union members clashed with police when the strike
started as hundreds of protesting workers flooded into a
terminal at Madrid's Barajas airport, the biggest airport in
Spain.
"Things are moving in the right direction and there may be
an agreement between the two parties," Pastor said in the halls
of Parliament during Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's two-day
State of the Nation address.
Gregorio Tudela, a professor at Madrid's Autonomous
University, will be the mediator, she said.
Iberia and unions confirmed that they had agreed to
mediation, but the head of the air sector for Spain's second
largest union UGT, Nieves Garcia, said the strikes would not be
suspended until the airline suspended its job-cutting plan.
Loss-making Iberia, which merged with British Airways in
2011 to form the International Airlines Group (IAG),
has said the cuts are necessary for its survival.