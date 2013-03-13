MADRID, March 13 The Chief Executive of Spain's flagship airline Iberia, owned by International Airlines Group , said he estimated the cost of a workers strike that started in February and went on for 10 days at 3 million euros ($3.88 million) a day.

"The cost that we estimate is 3 million euros a day," Rafael Sanchez-Lozano said during a conference call with journalists. Earlier on Thursday workers called off further strikes over job and salary cuts at the loss-making carrier.