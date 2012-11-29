Nov 29 Following is a timeline on loss-making
Spanish airline Iberia, whose ground staff and cabin crew have
announced a series of strikes for next month:
Aug. 14, 2008 - BA, American Airlines and Iberia announce
they have agreed to a transatlantic tie-up intending to
cooperate on flights among the United States, Mexico and Canada
and the EU, Norway and Switzerland.
July 9, 2009 - Fernando Conte steps down as chairman of
Iberia and is replaced by dealmaker Antonio Vazquez, an
appointment seen as boosting the chances for a merger.
Nov. 12 - BA and Iberia announce a preliminary agreement in
a deal targeted to close by the end of 2010. BA shareholders
would have 56 percent of the combined firm - with 419 aircraft
flying to 205 destinations - while Iberia shareholders would get
44 percent.
April 8, 2010 - BA and Iberia sign the $8 billion merger to
create the world's third-largest airline. BA and Iberia
shareholders approve the merger on Nov 29.
Sept. 27 - Iberia says it has appointed chairman Vazquez as
the new chairman of International Airlines Group (IAG), the new
company formed from the merger of Iberia and BA. BA's Willie
Walsh will be CEO of IAG, Iberia says.
March 23, 2012 - Iberia launches its low-cost carrier Iberia
Express defying union opposition. The airline, with some 500
employees, flies to 17 national and European destinations
including Dublin, Naples and Amsterdam.
April 9 - Pilots go on strike, grounding 150 flights in the
first of 30 one-day strikes to protest against the start-up of
Iberia Express. Iberia estimates the strikes will cause damages
of 3 million euros ($3.9 million) per day. Pilots say the joint
company is beefing up BA operations at the expense of Iberia and
the endgame is for BA to run more operations out of Madrid
airport at Iberia's expense.
April 27 - SEPLA agrees to cancel planned strikes after the
Spanish government steps in to arrange an arbitration process.
Nov 9 - IAG says it will cut 4,500 jobs or almost a quarter
of Iberia's workforce and rationalise its network under a
restructuring plan. Pilots' union SEPLA and the two biggest
general unions, the UGT and CCOO, threaten strike action.
Nov 29 - Iberia announce that strikes by ground and cabin
c rew will be held on Dec. 14 and the five days from Dec. 17 to
Dec. 21.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;
Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Madrid; Editing by
Mark Potter)