MADRID Nov 27 Workers at Spanish airline Iberia
are considering strike action during the December holiday season
as a protest against massive job cuts, a union representative
said on Tuesday.
"All of the unions are in intense talks to fix dates for
action against the plan to dismantle Iberia," a spokesman for
Spain's second-biggest union UGT said, predicting possible
strikes between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
Iberia is part of the International Airlines Group,
which earlier this month said it would slash about a quarter of
the Spanish airline's workforce and cut capacity as part of a
restructuring plan to make it more competitive.
"We're not willing to accept sacrifices that only lead to
breaking Iberia apart. We want to negotiate a viability plan
that contemplates growth at Iberia and not just shutting down
routes," the UGT spokesman said.
Unions have been in conflict with IAG over pay and
conditions for the past year.