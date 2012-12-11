MADRID Dec 11 Workers at Spanish airline Iberia
could strike in January over plans to sack a quarter of
the workforce, a union source said on Tuesday.
"If we don't find a solution to the conflict, there will be
strikes from January 7," the source said, following a meeting
with various Iberia union representatives.
Unions on Monday called off stoppages planned for Dec. 14
and Dec. 17-21 to avoid disrupting holiday travel.
The strikes would likely have hit Spain's image and Iberia's
bottom line. Rival airlines would have suffered because of the
absence of Iberia's baggage handlers.
The Spanish flag carrier and British Airways make up
International Airlines Group (IAG) which said in November it
would dismiss 4,500 workers at loss-making Iberia and cut
salaries by between 30 and 50 percent for remaining employees.
Iberia said last week it would stop flying to destinations
including Athens, Cairo and Havana in 2013, something the
Spanish authorities said they did not agree on.
The company said it would hold new talks with the unions on
Thursday.