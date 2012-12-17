MADRID Dec 17 Spanish flag carrier Iberia has
agreed to negotiate with its unions over a five-year
restructuring plan to ensure the airline's future viability, the
company said on Monday.
Unions had threatened strike action in protest against plans
to axe about 4,500 jobs, or a quarter of its workforce.
Iberia, which is part of International Airlines Group
along with British Airways, says that the job cuts are
needed to guarantee its survival amid rising competition and
Spain's recession.
Management and unions representing ground and cabin crew
will negotiate the shape of the job cuts until Jan. 31, Iberia
said in a statement on Monday. It also invited pilots union
SEPLA to join the talks.
The ground and cabin crew unions, which represent 93 percent
of total staff, will not call any strikes in January after
Monday's agreement, a union spokesman told Reuters.