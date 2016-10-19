(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG Oct 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's big
online travel deal offers a new way forward. Shares of the U.S.
listed online travel group MakeMyTrip jumped almost 50
percent on Oct. 18 on the back of an all-stock merger with its
privately held rival ibido, backed by South African investor
Naspers.
That catapults MakeMyTrip back into the select group of $1
billion-plus Indian tech companies, which includes the e-tailer
Flipkart and mobile wallet provider Paytm. But the investor
reaction is enthusiastic given scant detail offered on deal
mechanics or financials.
There are some clues to the valuation. Chinese travel giant
Ctrip will swap $180 million of convertible notes
issued by MakeMyTrip in January into roughly 10 percent of the
enlarged entity, implying a $1.8 billion equity valuation.
Local online travel is growing at a blistering pace. The
segment accounted for almost 60 percent of India's e-commerce
market in 2014, when more than half of air tickets were booked
online, compared to just 12 percent in China, according to
analysts at IIFL. Intense competition has hit profitability,
however. As a result, MakeMyTrip has recorded operating losses
for almost two years.
Investors are clearly betting the deal provides a path to
profitability. A price war in China has eased since Ctrip
started tying up with competitors including eLong and Qunar
. The Indian deal creates a decent gap in size between
MakeMyTrip and other rivals like Yatra.
Given that India enjoys high commissions on things like air
ticketing compared to other countries, MakeMyTrip could
eventually match the 30-percent-plus operating margins of
players like U.S. rival Priceline.
The union also provides plenty of balance-sheet comfort.
MakeMyTrip had around $196 million of cash as of July, while
ibibo raised $250 million in February. At the current burn rate,
the enlarged entity will not have to raise fresh funds for a
couple of years. If that changes, though, it could turn to some
of the world's biggest tech investors that now rank as its top
shareholders. MakeMyTrip hasn't offered much detail but the
direction is clear.
CONTEXT NEWS
- U.S. listed Indian online travel MakeMyTrip said on Oct.
18 it would buy rival ibibo Group to create the largest player
in domestic flight, hotel and bus bookings.
- The all-stock tie-up values the combined company at $1.5
billion, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the
deal.
- South Africa-based Naspers is the majority owner of ibibo
with a 91 percent stake. The rest is owned by China's Tencent.
After the deal, ibibo's shareholders will own 40 percent of the
enlarged MakeMyTrip.
- Prior to closing, China's Ctrip will convert its $180
million 5-year convertible notes in MakeMyTrip into a roughly 10
percent stake in the company. Ctrip acquired the notes in
January.
- The enlarged company will have a 20 percent share of the
Indian online flight bookings market.
- The deal requires approval from MakeMyTrip shareholders
and is expected to close by the end of December.
- MakeMyTrip shares rose 44 percent to $29.45 by close of
trading on Oct. 18, giving the company a market capitalisation
of $1.24 billion.
