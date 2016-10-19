(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG Oct 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's big online travel deal offers a new way forward. Shares of the U.S. listed online travel group MakeMyTrip jumped almost 50 percent on Oct. 18 on the back of an all-stock merger with its privately held rival ibido, backed by South African investor Naspers.

That catapults MakeMyTrip back into the select group of $1 billion-plus Indian tech companies, which includes the e-tailer Flipkart and mobile wallet provider Paytm. But the investor reaction is enthusiastic given scant detail offered on deal mechanics or financials.

There are some clues to the valuation. Chinese travel giant Ctrip will swap $180 million of convertible notes issued by MakeMyTrip in January into roughly 10 percent of the enlarged entity, implying a $1.8 billion equity valuation.

Local online travel is growing at a blistering pace. The segment accounted for almost 60 percent of India's e-commerce market in 2014, when more than half of air tickets were booked online, compared to just 12 percent in China, according to analysts at IIFL. Intense competition has hit profitability, however. As a result, MakeMyTrip has recorded operating losses for almost two years.

Investors are clearly betting the deal provides a path to profitability. A price war in China has eased since Ctrip started tying up with competitors including eLong and Qunar . The Indian deal creates a decent gap in size between MakeMyTrip and other rivals like Yatra.

Given that India enjoys high commissions on things like air ticketing compared to other countries, MakeMyTrip could eventually match the 30-percent-plus operating margins of players like U.S. rival Priceline.

The union also provides plenty of balance-sheet comfort. MakeMyTrip had around $196 million of cash as of July, while ibibo raised $250 million in February. At the current burn rate, the enlarged entity will not have to raise fresh funds for a couple of years. If that changes, though, it could turn to some of the world's biggest tech investors that now rank as its top shareholders. MakeMyTrip hasn't offered much detail but the direction is clear.

