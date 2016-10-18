Oct 18 India-based travel website operator MakeMyTrip Ltd said it would buy rival ibibo Group to capture a larger share of the rapidly growing travel industry in India.

Ibibo, owned by South Africa-based technology group Naspers Ltd and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, operates brands such as goibibo and redBus.