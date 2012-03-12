March 12 A team of Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney advisers that generated $2 million of revenue last
year has started an independent investment advisory
firm affiliated with brokerage network LPL Financial.
Morgan Stanley's La Jolla Group, a San Diego-based firm
overseeing about $300 million in client assets, has left the
largest U.S. brokerage by assets and brokers to establish Ibis
Capital.
Ibis is going independent through a partnership with
registered investment adviser Stratos Wealth Partners, one of
several organizations providing support for brokers who want to
leave traditional brokerages.
Stratos does business with nearly 90 independent brokers
affiliated with LPL Investment Holdings Inc, the
largest U.S. independent brokerage network, and custodies client
assets with Fidelity.
The Ibis team is led by Chief Investment Officer Neal
McNeil, strategic and financial director Robert Meyer, and
business development director Ryan Clive-Smith.