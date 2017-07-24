FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBK markets US dollar Additional Tier 1 notes at 4.375% area
July 24, 2017 / 2:01 AM / a day ago

IBK markets US dollar Additional Tier 1 notes at 4.375% area

Frances Yoon and Carol Chan

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (IFR) - Industrial Bank of Korea , rated Aa2/AA-/AA-, is marketing Additional Tier 1 securities at 4.375 percent area.

The Basel III-compliant perpetual non-call five notes, with expected ratings of Ba2/BB+ (Moody's/Fitch), have permanent and full write-off features if the bank is deemed to be insolvent.

So far, Woori Bank is the only Korean bank to sell offshore AT1 notes, which add to bank capital under Basel III rules. In May, it sold $500 million of perpetual non-call five notes at a yield of 4.5 percent.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale are bookrunners for the IBK trade.

The securities will come off IBK's $8 billion GMTN programme. (Reporting by Frances Yoon and Carol Chan,; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

