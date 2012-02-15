PORT LOUIS Feb 15 Mauritius logistics and retail firm Ireland Blyth Ltd said on Wednesday pretax profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 dropped 11 percent as a strong rupee against the euro hurt exports.

Although revenue rose 7 percent to 9 billion rupees, pretax profit fell to 346 million rupees ($11.9 million).

"The accelerated depreciation of the euro against the rupee in the last months of 2011 impacted negatively on the operating profits of the export oriented business, namely the seafood operations," IBL said.

Earnings per share fell to 3.63 rupees from 4.34 rupees. ($1 = 29.0500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Erica Billingham)