AMSTERDAM Dec 1 IBM has signed a 10-year,
multi-billion dollar deal to provide computer infrastructure
services to Dutch bank ABN Amro running on its cloud systems,
the U.S. information technology firm said on Monday.
The deal comes as IBM is trying to gain momentum in the
market for Internet-delivered computing services, known as cloud
computing. IBM will provide fully managed services for mainframe
computers, servers, storage and end-user computing as well as a
help desk and other technical support.
Last month, the bank announced it would cut staffing at its
branch network and invest in improved online banking services as
customers increasingly managed their finances online.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by David Clarke)