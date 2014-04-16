April 16
* Iusacell sa sues International Business Machines Corp
for more than
$2.5 billion over alleged fraudulent misrepresentations --
court filing
* Iusacell contends that alleged misrepresentations were made
in Mexico, and
induced it to enter a contract with ibm's Mexican subsidiary
* Iusacell says would not have partnered with IBM had it known
that ibm's
representations were false and would not be honored
* Iusacell says its having entered into the contract led to a
more than 3-year
delay in revamping its "deficient" information technology
systems
* Iusacell files heavily redacted lawsuit in Manhattan federal
court, seeks to
recoup lost profits and damages it says it deserves under
Mexican law