BRIEF-Greenlight Capital comments on GM annual meeting results
* Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, with respect to GM annual meeting, says "disappointed that shareholders have elected to maintain the status quo"
* Moody's says ibm's $1.3 billion acquisition of kenexa is credit positive
* Downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's (RCom) Corporate Family rating and Senior Secured Bond rating to Ca from Caa1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: