April 24 IBM Corp's Chief Executive
Virginia Rometty told employees the company had become too
sluggish and unresponsive, after it posted weak first-quarter
results, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing
IBM's internal video message addressed to its employees.
The technology services company posted on Thursday a rare
quarterly earnings miss as a sliding yen hurt earnings from
Japan and it failed to close a number of major deals, especially
in Europe and the United States.
Rometty set a new rule. If a client has a request or
question, IBM must respond within 24 hours, the newspaper
reported she said in that call. She addressed the call to over
434,000 employees worldwide.
"Where we haven't transformed rapidly enough, we struggled,"
Rometty said in the video published on IBM's internal website,
reviewed by the newspaper. "We have to step up with that and
deal with that, and that is on all levels."
IBM was not immediately reachable for comment on the report.
IBM blamed a poor performance by its sales force for some of
the shortfall for the poor quarterly results. But analysts said
it was not just one quarter - the company's sales have been
weakening consistently, dragging down results with or without
the changes in the yen.
Rometty said IBM needs to speed its shift to new computing
models to get back on track, the Journal reported citing the
video. (Wall Street Journal article:)
IBM also reassigned one of its most senior executives, the
head of its computer hardware business, following a sharp drop
in first-quarter sales at the unit, the Journal reported citing
a person familiar with the matter.