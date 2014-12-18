(Refiled to correct capitalisation of VMware)
By Eric Auchard
LONDON Dec 17 IBM aims to expand the
number of data centres it offers clients around the world by 25
percent to meet fast-rising demand for internet-based services,
after what a company executive said has been a "breakthrough
year" in 2014 for its cloud computing business.
IBM has quadrupled the number of cloud data facilities it
offers around the world to 49 in the past 18 months, responding
in part to laws requiring the local retention of data following
revelations over U.S. government Web surveillance as well as
increased corporate compliance rules.
The company said on Wednesday it has now struck a
partnership with data centre provider Equinix Inc for
nine more cloud centres in Australia, France, Japan, Singapore,
The Netherlands and the United States.
In addition the company is opening up three new cloud
computer facilities of its own in Germany, Mexico and Japan.
The information technology giant, which is contending with a
change in its classic business mix of software and outsourcing
services as corporate clients focus on reaching their customers
via the Internet and mobile phones, said its own cloud business
is having a banner year.
"We have had a really good year. We would call it a
breakthrough year in cloud," Angel Luiz Diaz, vice president in
charge of IBM's cloud computing business, told Reuters.
IBM's cloud revenue amounted to $4.4 billion in 2013 and was
up by 50 percent in the first nine months of this year, it
reported in October, making it one of IBM's fastest-growing
businesses, although it still accounts for only a fraction of
the $94 billion in total revenues which IBM is expected by
analysts to generate this year.
Diaz declined to comment on the company's performance during
the fourth quarter but IBM has announced multi-year deals in
recent weeks worth a total of more than $4 billion that are
fuelling the company's expansion in data centres.
The company's cloud computing services let companies mix
classic computing jobs with new ways of working, a twist on the
largely consumer-facing cloud services made popular by Amazon's
Web Services, Google and Microsoft.
IBM, along with rivals Hewlett-Packard and EMC's
VMware, offer "hybrid cloud" services that let customers
run key business data on private, internal networks along with
consumer-facing public cloud systems.
Such hybrids provide companies with certain speed, security
and regulatory advantages but at similar costs as public clouds,
said industry analyst Charles King of the firm Pund-IT. Mixed
systems also let customers move their existing business software
to the Internet over several years rather than in one big leap.
So far this quarter IBM has set major deals with airline
Lufthansa, Dutch bank ABN AMRO, advertising giant WPP
, audio electronics maker Woox Innovations in Hong Kong
and the Dow Water arm of Dow Chemical.
IBM has also put in place a variety of technology
partnership deals with SAP, Microsoft, Tencent
, AT&T and Intel to give its customers
more flexibility in running other major business systems on IBM
cloud networks.
IBM also said on Wednesday it had reached a cloud services
deal with National Express Group Plc to enable the
UK-based bus and trains operator to offer commuters
up-to-the-minute train schedules and what it said would be
Britain's first postcode-to-postcode journey planner.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)