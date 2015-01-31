(Corrects to revenue from profit in second paragaph)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Jan 30 International Business Machines
Corp brought back annual performance bonuses for its
chief executive and her top lieutenants for 2014 despite falling
profits and a tumbling stock price, a regulatory filing showed
on Friday.
The technology company, which has posted lower revenue for
11 quarters in a row as it struggles to transform itself into a
cloud-based software and services company, withheld annual
bonuses in 2013 at the executives' own request.
The bonuses returned as a feature of IBM's executive
compensation for 2014, according to a document filed with
securities regulators on Friday, despite the fact that IBM's net
profit from continuing operations fell 7 percent last year and
its stock shed about 14 percent.
IBM CEO Virginia Rometty will get a $3.6 million annual
incentive payout for 2014, according to the filing. Chief
Financial Officer Martin Schroeter and three other executives or
advisers were also listed as getting smaller annual incentive
payouts.
Rometty is slated to receive a base salary of $1.6 million
for 2015, her first raise from the $1.5 million she got each of
the last three years after taking up the post of CEO at the
beginning of 2012.
Rometty is also slated to receive a target annual incentive
award of $5 million for 2015 and a long-term stock grant worth
$13.3 million, which would be payable in 2018, according to the
filing.
The company last year withdrew its long-term plan to hit $20
per share in operating earnings for 2015 as it faltered in its
move away from hardware to focus on higher-margin businesses
such as security software and cloud services.
IBM has been divesting underperforming businesses in an
attempt to move into the new era of cloud computing, a struggle
shared by other established technology leaders.
Earlier this week the company dismissed a report it was
planning massive layoffs.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by G Crosse and Alan Crosby)