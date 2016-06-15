Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that additional charges have been filed against a former IBM Corp (IBM.N) software engineer in China, who was arrested in December by U.S. authorities for allegedly stealing proprietary source code from his former employer.
Jiaqiang Xu, 30, was charged in a six-count superseding indictment with economic espionage and theft of trade secrets, the department said in a statement. In December, he was charged with one count of theft of a trade secret, as prosecutors accused him of trying to sell the stolen code to other companies.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday, in a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals.