Oct 19 IBM Corp has agreed to hive off
its loss-making semiconductor unit to contract-chipmaker
Globalfoundries Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
IBM will pay Globalfoundries $1.5 billion to take the chip
operations off its hands, WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1ur3OX4)
IBM issued an advisory on Sunday saying it would make a
"major business announcement" on Monday.
Talks between IBM and Globalfoundries has been going on for
a while.
IBM is also scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings
on Monday.
Representatives at IBM and Globalfoundries were not
immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
