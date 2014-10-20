(Adds comment from Globalfoundries CEO, analyst; updates
By Abhirup Roy
Oct 20 IBM Corp said it would hive off
its loss-making semiconductor unit to contract-chipmaker
Globalfoundries Inc to focus on cloud computing and big data
analytics.
IBM will pay Globalfoundries $1.5 billion in cash over the
next three years to take the chip operations off its hands, the
companies said in a statement on Monday.
IBM took a related pre-tax charge of $4.7 billion in its
third quarter. It also reported a 4 percent drop in revenue on
Monday, hurt by weak sales in its software and services
businesses.
IBM's shares fell 8 percent to $167 in premarket trading.
"They need to narrow their focus, get their A-game on, and
any distractions from a core business perspective, such as this
deal, need to be put in the rear-view mirror," FBR Capital
Markets analyst Daniel Ives told Reuters.
"From an IBM and investor perspective, it takes one troubled
area out of the core franchise."
IBM has been reducing its presence in the hardware industry.
The company completed its $2.1 billion sale of the x86 server
business to Lenovo Group Ltd earlier this month.
In 2005, Lenovo acquired IBM's consumer PC laptop business
for $1.25 billion.
The business being sold focuses on chip design and
manufacturing and is housed in the company's systems and
technology unit, which accounted for about 11 percent of total
sales in the third quarter.
Silicon Valley-based Globalfoundries said it would take over
IBM's manufacturing operations in East Fishkill, New York and
Essex Junction, Vermont, and offer jobs to substantially all IBM
employees affected by the deal.
Globalfoundries Chief Executive Sanjay Jha said the company
would invest $10 billion between 2014 and 2015 to develop 10
nanometer, 14 nanometer and radio-frequency technologies.
"As (IBM's) assets become part of Globalfoundries, they will
benefit from the scale," Jha, the former CEO of Motorola
Mobility, told Reuters.
Globalfoundries is owned by the Mubadala Development Co, the
Abu Dhabi government's investment fund.
The deal is expected close in 2015.
