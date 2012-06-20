June 20 NEW YORK, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and IBM
International Group Capital LLC (IIGC), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary
whose debt is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by IBM, as follows: IBM
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper
(CP) rating at 'F1'. IIGC --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt at
'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --CP rating at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Fitch's action affects approximately $42 billion of debt, including
IBM's undrawn $10 billion credit facility. The ratings and Outlook reflect
IBM's: --Strong company profile primarily supported by i) significant revenue
market share in information technology (IT) services (#1), servers (#1),
enterprise software (#1) and external storage (#2); ii) Solid recurring revenue
(50%) from IT services, software and financing that mitigates revenue and profit
volatility; and iii) Highly diversified revenue base by offering, customer,
industry and geography (60%+ revenue outside U.S.). --Exceptional financial
flexibility due to i) robust internal liquidity with a significant cash position
($12 billion) and free cash flow (FCF) exceeding $11 billion since 2008; ii)
solid external liquidity with an undrawn $10 billion RCF due 2016 and ready
access to capital markets; iii) strong credit protection metrics; and iv)
Roughly $26 billion of finance receivables (59% short-term and 62% considered
investment grade). --Well executed management strategy, including i) ability to
identify early trends that present significant higher margin, long-term growth
opportunities and reposition investment priorities, both organic and inorganic,
to capitalize on these opportunities (i.e. analytics and growth markets); ii)
consistent and sizable investments in R&D (6% of revenue) to develop innovative
differentiated solutions that leverage IBM's entire portfolio of offerings and
command higher profit margins (i.e. Smarter Planet); iii) core competency in
identifying and integrating strategic acquisitions and iv) established track
record of consistently meeting or exceeding financial forecasts. Ratings
concerns include: --Risk of core debt (non-financing) increases to achieve
financial and/or business objectives, such as sizable debt-financed share
repurchases and/or acquisitions, resulting in a material reduction of credit
protection measures. Fitch notes IBM has significant incremental debt capacity
without adversely affecting its current credit ratings. --Consistent, material
increases in cash dividends long-term, which could pressure FCF and financial
flexibility in the absence of commensurate growth in profitability. This could
necessitate further increases in core debt to fund acquisitions and/or share
repurchases. --Long-term outlook for mainframe demand (system z) and associated
operating system software (zOS) as industry standard servers become increasingly
capable. This could potentially narrow the cost (i.e. total cost of ownership)
and benefit differential to mainframes. IBM has strong financial flexibility and
liquidity supported by $12.3 billion of cash and equivalents as of March 31,
2012 and an undrawn $10 billion revolving credit facility expiring on Nov. 10,
2016. Liquidity is further supported by strong and consistent annual FCF
(post-dividends) exceeding $11 billion since 2008. Fitch expects IBM's FCF to be
approximately $13 billion in 2012. This is primarily due to continued profit
margin expansion, reflecting a more favorable revenue mix and continued cost
discipline. Also a factor is modest top-line growth led by Smarter Planet
solutions, business analytics, growth markets and cloud computing. Fitch expects
IBM to continue to use FCF for acquisitions, particularly in the software and
services industries, aggressive share repurchases and dividend payments to
shareholders. The underfunded status of IBM's worldwide defined benefit (DB)
pension plans deteriorated to negative $10.4 billion (89% funded) at year-end
2011 from negative $7.9 billion (92% funded) in 2010. This is primarily due to
lower discount rates in the U.S. and worldwide plans, which increased the
present value of IBM's future pension liability (US discount rate declined 80
basis points to 4.2%). Excluding unfunded nonqualified DB pension plans, the
funded status of IBM's U.S. and worldwide plans at year-end 2011 and 2010 was
96% and 99%, respectively. In 2012, IBM is legally mandated to contribute a
minimum of $800 million to its international DB plans. This compares with
approximately $800 million actually contributed in 2011. The amount of the 2012
pension contribution is very manageable given the amount and consistency of
IBM's cash flow. Fitch believes IBM has more than ample liquidity to satisfy its
longer-term legally mandated pension funding requirements (estimated at
approximately $3.9 billion through 2016). This estimate could increase due to
more frequent re-measurement of funded status in certain non-U.S. countries and
the performance of financial markets. Total debt was $32.1 billion as of March
31, 2012 and consisted of $6.3 billion of short-term debt (including $300
million of CP) and $25.8 billion of long-term debt. Fitch estimates $23.6
billion (74%) of total debt is attributable to IBM's global financing business
with the remaining debt attributable to core (non-financing) operations. For the
purpose of financial evaluation, Fitch analyzes IBM's core business and
financing activities separately since they are capitalized differently and have
dissimilar cash flow characteristics. IBM Global Finance (IGF) accounted for
nearly 9% of IBM's pre-tax earnings in 2011. This, however, represents the
largest component of IBM's balance sheet, constituting approximately 28% of
total assets and 25% of total liabilities as of March 31, 2012. IBM has $2.9
billion of long-term debt maturing in the remainder of 2012 and nearly $5.5
billion in 2013. Fitch believes IBM will refinance the vast majority of the
upcoming debt maturities in order to maintain a targeted debt/equity ratio of
approximately 7x for the financing business and maintain a permanent amount of
core debt in the capital structure. Total leverage and interest coverage as of
March 31, 2012 were relatively unchanged at 1.2x and 27.8x, respectively. Core
leverage and interest coverage remained flat at 0.3x and 62.2x, respectively.
The main purpose of IGF is to facilitate clients' acquisition of IBM systems,
software and services by providing financial and capital management solutions.
IGF has a solid long-term operating record, provides strategic advantages to IBM
in terms of attracting and retaining customers by delivering total solutions.
IBM also generates an annuity-like revenue stream associated with multi-year
leases. IGF's primary focus on IBM's products and clients mitigates some risks
associated with financing via a deep knowledge of its client base and clear
insight into the solutions being financed. Asset quality metrics have remained
relatively solid due to a relatively conservative underwriting culture and
strong risk management capabilities. IGF's capitalization remains solid for the
rating category and leverage levels continue to hover near management's target
of 7x.