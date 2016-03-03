The IBM logo is seen outside the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Files

International Business Machines Corp filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against daily deals website operator Groupon Inc alleging infringement of its patents.

The complaint, filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, accuses Groupon of building its business model using IBM's patents without authorization despite prior warnings.

"Groupon has refused to engage in any meaningful discussions about reaching a license agreement to end its infringement of IBM's patents," IBM's complaint said.

The plaintiff IBM further accuses Groupon to have continued to willfully infringe its patents, obtaining significant benefits without paying any compensations to IBM.

IBM filed a lawsuit against Priceline Group Inc last year, accusing it of infringing four IBM patents in running its travel and dining websites.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)