Facebook fined 150,000 euros by French data watchdog
PARIS Facebook has been fined 150,000 euros ($165,645) by France's CNIL data watchdog for failure to prevent its users' data from being accessed by advertisers.
International Business Machines Corp filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against daily deals website operator Groupon Inc alleging infringement of its patents.
The complaint, filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, accuses Groupon of building its business model using IBM's patents without authorization despite prior warnings.
"Groupon has refused to engage in any meaningful discussions about reaching a license agreement to end its infringement of IBM's patents," IBM's complaint said.
The plaintiff IBM further accuses Groupon to have continued to willfully infringe its patents, obtaining significant benefits without paying any compensations to IBM.
IBM filed a lawsuit against Priceline Group Inc last year, accusing it of infringing four IBM patents in running its travel and dining websites.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
BANGKOK Thailand has no immediate plan to block access to Facebook, the telecoms regulator said on Tuesday, as it expects the social media giant to comply with court orders for the removal of content deemed to threaten national security.