May 11 IBM Corp is facing a "rocky
time," Chief Executive Virginia Rometty told the New York Times,
but said she and the company now have a clear vision on how to
pursue another generation of growth.
"We are transforming this company for the next decade," she
said, sounding a theme she plans to use on Wednesday at the
company's yearly meeting with investment analysts, the New York
Times reported. (r.reuters.com/vuz29v)
IBM, the world's biggest technology services company, last
month reported its lowest quarterly revenue in five years, as
Big Blue struggles with falling demand for its hardware and
faces challenges in growth markets like China.
The company has jettisoned less profitable business and made
major commitments in new fields - like technology to help
customers find insights in today's flood of digital data, and
cloud-style computing in which processing and software is
delivered remotely over the Internet, the NYT reported Rometty
as saying.
