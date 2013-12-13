By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Dec 12 IBM Corp has been sued
by a shareholder who accused it of concealing how its ties to
what became a major U.S. spying scandal reduced business in
China and ultimately caused its market value to plunge more than
$12 billion.
IBM lobbied Congress hard to pass a law letting it share
personal data of customers in China and elsewhere with the U.S.
National Security Agency in a bid to protect its intellectual
property rights, according to a complaint filed in the U.S.
District Court in Manhattan.
The plaintiff in the complaint, Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension
& Relief Fund, said this threatened IBM hardware sales in China,
particularly given a program known as Prism that let the NSA spy
on that country through technology companies such as IBM.
The Baton Rouge pension fund said the revelation of Prism
and related disclosures by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden
caused Chinese businesses and China's government to abruptly cut
ties with the world's largest technology services provider.
It said this led IBM on Oct. 16 to post disappointing
third-quarter results, including drops in China of 22 percent in
sales and 40 percent in hardware sales.
While quarterly profit rose 6 percent, revenue dropped 4
percent and fell well below analyst forecasts.
IBM shares fell 6.4 percent on Oct. 17, wiping out $12.9
billion of the Armonk, New York-based company's market value.
The lawsuit names IBM, Chief Executive Virginia Rometty and
Chief Financial Officer Mark Loughridge as defendants, and says
they should be held liable for the company's failure to reveal
sooner the risks of its lobbying and its NSA ties.
"These allegations are ludicrous and irresponsible and IBM
will vigorously defend itself in court," IBM spokesman Doug
Shelton said in an e-mail.
The Louisiana fund is represented by Bernstein, Litowitz,
Berger & Grossmann, a prominent class-action specialist law
firm. It seeks class-action status on behalf of shareholders
from June 25 to Oct. 16, 2013, and damages for shareholder
losses.
Loughridge is retiring as CFO this month at age 60, which
IBM calls its traditional retirement age. Martin Schroeter, who
has been IBM's head of global finance, is replacing him.
The case is Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief Fund v.
International Business Machines Corp et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-08818.