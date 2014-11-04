Nov 3 International Business Machine Corp
named Martin Jetter as senior vice president and head of
its global technology services unit, effective immediately.
Jetter, who currently heads IBM's operations in Japan, will
initially report to Erich Clemanti and will succeed him as head
of the services unit on Jan. 1, when Clemanti will move to
another senior leadership role, according to an internal IBM
memo seen by Reuters.
"Martin has led a remarkable transformation of IBM Japan,
returning it to growth - as he did previously as our leader of
IBM Germany and GBS in Europe. In each case, he and his team
have moved quickly to embrace new approaches and new thinking,"
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty wrote in the note.
IBM, the world's largest technology services company, is
struggling to keep up with shifts in the industry as hardware
becomes increasingly commoditized. The company, once best known
for mainframe computers, has been pivoting to higher-margin
businesses such as security software and cloud services, but
growth in those areas has failed to offset weakness
elsewhere.
Last month, IBM paid $1.5 billion to Globalfoundries to take
over its loss-making semiconductor unit.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)