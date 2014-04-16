NEW YORK, April 16 Mexican mobile phone operator
Iusacell SA de CV sued IBM Corp on Wednesday, accusing
the U.S. technology giant of making fraudulent representations
that caused it to lose $2.5 billion in profits.
The lawsuit, filed in federal district court in New York,
was heavily redacted, leaving many of the claims unclear. But
the complaint centered on a contract Iusacell claimed IBM
induced it to enter into in Mexico.
"Events subsequent to the execution of the agreement have
revealed that IBM both knowingly misrepresented and wrongfully
concealed from Iusacell material facts both before and during
the parties relationship," Iusacell said in the complaint.
The lawsuit seeks more than $2.5 billion in damages.
A spokeswoman for IBM did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)