By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 A U.S. judge on Friday put on
hold a $2.5 billion lawsuit by Mexican mobile phone operator
Iusacell SA de CV accusing IBM Corp of fraudulent
misrepresentations, citing a pending arbitration launched by the
U.S. technology giant.
U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in New York granted
IBM's bid to stay the lawsuit as it involved issues central to
an arbitration pending before the International Chamber of
Commerce.
In 2010, Iusacell signed a contract with IBM's Mexico unit,
which under the agreement would improve and operate Iusacell's
IT systems.
In a lawsuit filed in April, Iusacell alleged that IBM
claimed it would provide "virtually unlimited" resources to the
company for the project, even though it only intended to provide
limited, inadequate amounts of resources to
Iusacell.
Iusacell contended that under Mexican law it was entitled to
recover both its actual damages and lost profits, including $2.5
billion in lost revenue.
Iusacell is co-owned by media and retail mogul Ricardo
Salinas' Grupo Salinas and broadcast giant Grupo Televisa
.
Earlier this month, AT&T Inc agreed to acquire
Iusacell for $1.7 billion. The deal will occur after Grupo
Salinas buys out its partner's 50 percent stake in
Iusacell.
IBM moved for a stay of the lawsuit in light of the
arbitration, which its Mexican unit commenced in November 2013
seeking payment under the contract. IBM is seeking $300 million
in the arbitration, according to the court ruling.
A final hearing in the arbitration is scheduled for February
2016, Buchwald said. While Buchwald agreed to stay the lawsuit,
she said she would entertain a future motion to vacate it based
on "materially changed circumstances."
Representatives for the companies did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The case is Iusacell SA de CV v. International Business
Machines Corporation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 14-2697.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)