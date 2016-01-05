(Repeats to widen distribution, no changes to text)
Jan 4 International Business Machines Corp
said on Monday Steven Mills, executive vice president,
software and systems, decided to retire on Dec. 31, after a
career spanning more than four decades.
Mills, 64, played a leading role in the growth of IBM
Software Group since its inception in 1995 and under his
leadership the company acquired over 30 software firms since
2001.
He was appointed to his latest position in January last
year.
Mills, who joined IBM in 1973, had rejected an offer from
Hewlett-Packard Co in 2010 to become the software company's
chief executive, Reuters had reported, citing two sources. (reut.rs/1MPPMqE)
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)